Joe L. Weeks, 67, of Ripley, TN passed away May 8th, 2020.



He served in the United States Navy for six years and then retired from the United States Army Reserves after serving 20 plus years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Jane Weeks; and his grandchildren, Necole Smith, and William Joseph Kennedy.



Joe is survived by his wife of 26 years; Carol Weeks; his daughters, Jenè Smith (Shane), Jodie Blaylock (Paul), Annaleese Kennedy; his son Mark Arendale (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Dylan Arendale, Bailey Smith, Tucker Smith, Olivia Kennedy, Bethany Blaylock, Imogen Blaylock; his sisters, Kathy Penney (Glenn), Karen Rawdon (Jerry), Kim Weeks, Viki Sands Parker; and his brothers, Mark Weeks (Lisa) and Alan Weeks (Kelly).



Memorials may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church, 6950 Edith-Nankipoo Road, Ripley, TN 38063.



Due to the COVID restrictions, a private service will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store