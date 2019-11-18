|
|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph M. Alfonso, Jr. announces his passing on Saturday November 16, 2019, at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, his parents Joseph, Sr. and Aldemira Alfonso and survived by his sister, Sr. Regina Alfonso, SND, his children Tammi Farrell (John), Gina Lobo (Denzil), Teresa Dunn (Lynn), Bonnie Hamilton (Larry), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Joe will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, son, and brother. In his younger years he was a Golden Gloves Champion boxer and referee. Joe served several years in the Naval Air Reserves. Before retirement, he worked as a lithographer at J.W. Moore Printing, Hanson Graphics and Paulsen Printing. After retirement, he devoted most of his time to cooking and gardening. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church.
Visitation Services will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm, with Rosary to follow at 7pm at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended, Memphis TN 38112. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 11am, with visitation at 10am at Resurrection Catholic Church 5475 Newberry Avenue, Memphis TN 38115.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 19, 2019