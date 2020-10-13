, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at LifePointe Village in Southaven, MS. Bill was born to the late Joseph and Frances Kelso on November 23, 1933 in Brownsville, TN.He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. Bill's favorite hobbies included watching sports, woodworking, and traveling. He was a big Memphis Tigers Fan and Cardinals baseball fan. Bill also loved spending time with his family.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claire Kelso Howlett.Bill was survived by his loving wife, Sandra Kelso; two children, Chuck Kelso (Jeanette), Joey Kelso (Wendy) and a sister, Judy Kelso Warren. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Collin Kelso, Logan Kelso, and Hannah Kelso.