Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Walts


1924 - 2010
Josephine M. Walts Obituary
Josephine M. Walts, 95, of Millington, TN passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2010. She was born on October 3, 1924, to Jennie and William Geno in Watertown, NY.

She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Earl Walts who died in March 2011.

She worked at Sears in Customer Service, retiring while living in Alexandria, Va. She and her husband relocated to Bartlett, TN to be near their daughter.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Donna Briggs, of Millington, TN and her son Earl Jr. (Rose) of Lorton, Va. Also, three sisters, Lena Blansfield of Florida; Sandy Goccia, of NY; Ang Eliopoulas, of NY; one brother, Joseph Geno of NY.

Private graveside service will be Friday, April 4, 2020, at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Family requests memorials be sent to Clopton United Methodist Church, 5285 Brighton Clopton Road, Brighton, TN 38011 in honor of Reverend Doctor John Jones.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 31, 2020
