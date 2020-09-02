Joshua Eugene Rives, 37, of Cordova, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1983, in Olympia, Washington. He is the beloved son of Pamela Rives Goode and Jimmy Goode of Cordova, Tennessee.



Josh loved the outdoors and was most at peace when spending time in nature. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, traveling, and wildlife. One of his happiest memories was spending time at Jacksonville Beach with his family. He was fond of all animals and had numerous pets throughout his life, but his most cherished pet was Andy, his Siamese cat.



Joshua was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, having made a public profession of faith and trust in Jesus, followed by believer's baptism. His faith sustained him and was unwavering, even during times of tremendous struggle.



Joshua is survived by his parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, 38119.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memphis Union Mission, 383 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or Teen Challenge of Arkansas, P. O. Box 8177, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, 71910.

