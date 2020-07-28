Joshua Paul Thompson, 39, of Memphis, TN passed away Thursday May 28th, 2020.



Joshua was born in Rogers, Arkansas on April 10, 1981. He had a love of astronomy and was fascinated with all things cosmic. Joshua loved being outdoors and exploring the world around him. He was an electrician by trade and an adventurer by nature. Joshua had a sweet soul and an infectious smile that could capture the heart of anyone he met. Everything he did, he did with a fiery passion that could not be contained. He was wild at heart and had a desire to obtain knowledge on the things that interested him. Friends and family will remember him as inexhaustibly curious, passionate, loving and kind.



He is survived by his wife, Amanda Thompson, 4 children whom he adored, Aydia (18), Aydin (4), Phoenix (3), and Tatum (2), His mother Stephanie Wright (Kevin Wright), his father Greg Thompson and five brothers, Nathan (Tia), Michael, Gregory (Carla), Jeffrey and Christopher.

