Resources More Obituaries for Joy Bearman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joy (Magdovitz) Bearman

Obituary Flowers Joy Magdovitz Bearman, age 82, passed away on April 7th.



Joy was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Joseph and Hilda Magdovitz in August of 1936. Her parents took one look at her and declared, "No other name could suit her more perfectly than the name we chose for her, 'Joy."



Joy embodied the promise of her name since her first moments. She was deeply committed to her family, friends, and community- bringing smiles and infectious happiness to everyone to whom she was connected.



Joy was very devoted to Temple Israel and was especially proud of having served as the president of the congregation's Sisterhood. Joy inherited a deep connection to the Jewish community from her parents and grandparents and instilled that same love in her children and her grandchildren.



Joy never met a stranger and never forgot a friend. She regularly welcomed people to her home and her life. Generations of Memphians celebrated Jewish holidays around Joy and Leo's table and heard her offer her trademark injunction, "You don't have to eat all of it, but you have to try it once!"



She is survived by her beloved husband, Leo Bearman; children: David and Judy Bearman, Edward and Terri Bearman, and Amy and Richard Dorsey; grandchildren: Rachel, Anna, Leah, Matt, Ethan, Isaac, Levi, and Emma; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Barbara Magdovitz, sister-in-law, Kay Bearman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joy will be remembered as a loving matriarch and a loyal friend. Her memory will be a blessing.



Joy's funeral will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, April 9th, at Temple Israel's Levy-Cooper Chapel (1708 Hernando Road).



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to Temple Israel's General Fund. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries