Joyce Ann Downey


Joyce Ann Downey
1945 - 2019
Joyce Ann Downey Obituary
Joyce Ann Downey, age 74, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born March 22, 1945, in Greenwood Indiana.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St Mary's Catholic Church, 155 Market St., Memphis, TN 38105. The Rosary Service will follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 Market St., Memphis, TN 38105. The interment will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 18, 2019
