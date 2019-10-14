|
|
|
Joyce White Cleaves, 74, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Laudell and Addie White of Ellendale, TN. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Guy Bond Cleaves.
She leaves her loving family, Ricky (Tina) McDaniel of Arlington, TN; Tim (Shawna) McDaniel of Savannah, GA; and Scott (Sandy) McDaniel of Collierville, TN along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Phillip White, who has been by her side giving her incredible love and support since her husband's passing.
She is retired from Cleaves Enterprises as a Real Estate Developer in Fayette county. She was a lifelong Memphian, but spent some wonderful years with Guy at their vacation home in Islamorada in the Florida Keys where they were fondly known as "Conway and Loretta". They loved hosting family in their Keys home often taking them deep-sea fishing and crabbing. Those are cherished memories that will always be remembered.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, with a reception immediately following the service at Family Funeral Care,4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House at 1520 West Poplar, Collierville, TN.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Cleaves family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2019