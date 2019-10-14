Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Cleaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (White) Cleaves

Send Flowers
Joyce (White) Cleaves Obituary
Joyce White Cleaves, 74, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Laudell and Addie White of Ellendale, TN. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Guy Bond Cleaves.

She leaves her loving family, Ricky (Tina) McDaniel of Arlington, TN; Tim (Shawna) McDaniel of Savannah, GA; and Scott (Sandy) McDaniel of Collierville, TN along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Phillip White, who has been by her side giving her incredible love and support since her husband's passing.

She is retired from Cleaves Enterprises as a Real Estate Developer in Fayette county. She was a lifelong Memphian, but spent some wonderful years with Guy at their vacation home in Islamorada in the Florida Keys where they were fondly known as "Conway and Loretta". They loved hosting family in their Keys home often taking them deep-sea fishing and crabbing. Those are cherished memories that will always be remembered.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, with a reception immediately following the service at Family Funeral Care,4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House at 1520 West Poplar, Collierville, TN.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Cleaves family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.