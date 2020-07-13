Joyce Crawford, 98, passed away in Memphis, Tennessee on July 10, 2020. She was born in Selmer, Tennessee to Jewell and Brodie Estes. She worked as a telephone operator and for the McNairy County Registers Office in Selmer, and for Thrasher's Fabrics in Memphis. She was a member of Lamar Heights Baptist Church and Cherry Road Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lecil Crawford; son, Jon Crawford; sisters, Jettie Hughes and Betty Johnson; brothers, Travis Estes and George Estes.



She is survived by a daughter, Kay Crawford; granddaughters, Kelley Johnson (Alan), Laura Skillern (Mike), Jeri Hall (Wick) , and Andrea Andrus (Clay) and five great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 3-4 p.m., with funeral services at 4 p.m. all in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Interment will be private at Memphis Memory Gardens.



