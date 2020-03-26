|
Joyce Bryant Davis, 83, passed away March 25, 2020. She was an excellent cook and baker, who loved cooking meals for her family. Mrs. Davis was retired from Hershey with more than 36 years of service. A member of Easthill Baptist Church in Bartlett, she loved her church family and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Davis; a son, Carl E. Davis Jr.; sister, LaRay Quinn, and three brothers, Bobby Bryant, Sammy Bryant, and Richard Bryant.
She is survived by two daughters; Debbie (David) Taylor and Erin (Brad) Conder; son, Kevin (Shelia) Davis; eight grandchildren, Walker, Christian, Jeremy, Keith, Shelby, Madison, Dalton, and Dallas; seven great-grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, at Memphis Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions Easthill Baptist Church or the Alzheimer/Dementia Research are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 26, 2020