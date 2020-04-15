|
Joyce Turner Kitchens, 90, died peacefully in her West Memphis, AR home on April 13, 2020.
She was born December 1, 1929, in Memphis, TN to Robert Chesley and Thelma Billions Turner. From her mother, she inherited strength of heart and an ability to stand her ground. From her father, she inherited gentleness and grace.
After losing her husband, Russell Kitchens, at a young age, she focused her time, energy, and life on her children. She loved Jesus, traveling, watching old movies, riding in the car, and butter. Don't touch her butter! She was loved by all who met her and brightened the lives of everyone around her. She was a faithful member of Bellevue Baptist Church, attending both Sunday school and weekly services.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Chesley and Thelma Billions Turner, her husband Russell Kitchens, and her two brothers Joe Turner and Bill Turner. She is survived by her son Bill (Becky) Kitchens, her daughters Phyllis Sanderlin, Deborah Wiseman, and Paula (John) Basek, her 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current global circumstances, a graveside service will be held for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2020