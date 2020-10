Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Leslie Webb, 97, of Germantown, a retired artist went to heaven on Friday, October 9, 2020.



Joyce was the daughter of Rose and George Webb born on October 24, 1922 in Memphis. She attended Memphis Academy of Art.

Joyce was a devout Catholic who took great pleasure in handing out pictures of Jesus to strangers. Truly an angel on earth who loved everyone.



Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store