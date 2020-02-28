|
Joyce Staten Ramiro, 80, of Memphis died February 20, 2020, after a 19-year battle with cancer. She was born March 13, 1939, to Robert T. and Lillian Watkins Staten in Memphis.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Oscar Ramiro, her brother's Robert, Raymond, and Kenneth Staten and her sister Irene Staten Slater.
Joyce is survived by her sister Elaine Staten Oldbury (Delmer) of New Braunfels TX, her brother-in-law Kenneth G. Slater of Gainesville, GA, her sister-in-law Glinda Staten of Olive Branch, MS and a cousin Ramelle Lynn Collins of Nashville, TN.
Joyce leaves behind 2 nieces, Elizabeth Ward Blaylock (Jon) of Memphis and Leslie Chapman (Dr. Jack) of Gainesville GA. Her 5 surviving nephews include Judge W. Mark Ward (Kristina Woo) and Dr. Forrest C. Ward (Lesley Gallagher) of Memphis, Troy S. Oldbury (Holly) of New Braunfels TX, Michael E. Oldbury (Charlotte) of Baytown TX and Del T. Oldbury (Jackie) of Waipahu, HI. Joyce leaves many great nieces and great nephews.
Joyce graduated from Bartlett High School and was a long-time resident of Bartlett, TN. She was a former member of Raleigh Baptist Church and was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Joyce's faced numerous challenges, but she had a strong will and made the best of every situation she encountered in life. Her endless faith, her forgiving nature and her wry sense of humor enabled her to maintain a relationship with all five of her siblings and their spouses. Joyce was a true survivor until the end and the glue for the Staten family.
As a young woman, Joyce put much of her life on hold to accept the responsibility of being the primary caregiver for her Father in 1968 and in 1979 her Mother as they battled cancer.
Joyce adored her fur babies, loved to sing in various choirs and lived to travel. She met her husband Oscar on a trip to Europe. They later married in 1981 and moved to New York City for 5 years, before returning to Memphis.
Joyce delighted in recording her travel adventures, family gatherings and everyday life with her various cameras and recording devices. While not award-winning in their composition, there are innumerable photos and films representing the history of our lives and our collective passions. While we sometimes complained about her in-your-face filming style, Joyce's preserved almost every memory and event worth remembering.
The visitation is from 12 noon to 1 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. A graveside funeral service will follow visitation at 1 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 28, 2020