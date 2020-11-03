Joyce Roberson Hearn, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch. She was born on August 25, 1934 to the late Leonard and Ester Mae Roberson in Arkansas. Joyce was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Byhalia where she was a Sunday school teacher and the nursery coordinator for many years. She also taught for a private school in Byhalia for several years. Joyce enjoyed playing golf and was an amazing cook. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ester Mae.



She was survived by her loving husband of 66 ½ years, Richard Hearn; three children, Cindy Bristow (George), Ricky Hearn (Beth), David Hearn (Cathy), and three sisters, Peggy Hearn, Pat Keltner, and Jamie Cartwright. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Chris Bristow, Keri Graves (Jeremy), Lauren Mabry (Josh), Emily Stock (Hunter), Tyler Hearn (Tayla), Will Hearn, Nicole McCool (Jimmy), and twelve great grandchildren, Emma, Maddie, Allie, Jeremiah, Joseph, Adalyn, Jacob, Daniel, Willa Mae, Landon, Cooper, and Harper.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church Byhalia, 2555 Church St. Byhalia, MS 38611. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery.

