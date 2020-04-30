Joyce "Jody" Olson Tinkle

April 28, 1934 – April 27, 2020

Mrs. Tinkle was born April 28, 1934, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to her loving parents, Victor DeLoss Olson and Ida (Mathison) Olson, and died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.



Joyce moved with her family to Memphis, Tennessee where she and her sister attended Messick School for 12 years. She was very active in many organizations at Messick High School and was humbled and honored to be named Miss Messick in her senior year. Jody was an accomplished accordion teacher at Central Academy of Music.



She attended Memphis State University and graduated from Little Rock University in 1995. Jody taught in the public schools in Unionville, Indiana, and Lufkin, Texas. She received her Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin. Jody loved teaching and working with parents and co-workers at Trout and Brookhollow schools in Lufkin. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year for Angelina County for her outstanding devotion to education and her students. Jody later taught in the SFA education department for 14 years.



She married her husband Jimmy in 1954 and together they served churches in Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana. Jody loved her Lord. She attended First Christian Church and dedicated her life to Christian Service. Jody's love and devotion touched so many lives throughout her life as a wife, mother, friend, and teacher.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Jimmy L. Tinkle of Lufkin; daughter, Dianne James of Kearny, NJ; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Mindy Olson of Tyler, TX; son, Dr. Jon Tinkle of Lufkin; grandsons, Jeremy Olson of Austin, Brady Olson of Austin, and Cody Olson of Tyler; sister, Jean Tatum of Eads, TN; niece, Sheila Whitworth of Eads, TN; and special friends, Elizabeth Spain of Tyler, TX and Dolly Hudgins of Lufkin.



Jody was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Ida Olson.



Services for Joyce (Jody) Olson Tinkle, 85, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date.



Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Baldwin, Elizabeth Spain, Kay Billingsley, Dianne Faver, Elizabeth Cavanaugh, and Mindy Olson.



Arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.

