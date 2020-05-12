Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Ann Briggs, 77, passed away on May 6, 2020, in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m., Funeral 3 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, Tuesday, May 18, 2020, 11 a.m., New Park Cemetery.



She leaves sons, Jettie Johnson, Jr., Vincent R. Johnson, David B. Johnson(Belinda), sister, Etoile Fletcher, 5 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

