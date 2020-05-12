Juanita Ann Briggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Ann Briggs, 77, passed away on May 6, 2020, in Memphis, TN.

Visitation, Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m., Funeral 3 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, Tuesday, May 18, 2020, 11 a.m., New Park Cemetery.

She leaves sons, Jettie Johnson, Jr., Vincent R. Johnson, David B. Johnson(Belinda), sister, Etoile Fletcher, 5 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Joe Ford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral
03:00 PM
Joe Ford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Burial
11:00 AM
New Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved