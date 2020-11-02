, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence in Byhalia, MS.She was born to the Late Robert and Pearlie Hensley on March 16, 1935 in Trenton, TN. Juanita loved sewing, crocheting, cake decorating and ceramics. If it involved crafting, she enjoyed doing it. Juanita retired after 20 years at South Central Bell which is now AT&T. She was a longtime member of Audubon Park in Memphis, formerly Kennedy Baptist, where she actively served, and where she met and married her husband, James. He saw her singing in the choir and told his friend, he was going to marry that girl. She and James were also members of Germantown Baptist Church.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Raley; a son, Philip Raley; a brother, Milton Hensley, and a great grandson, Judah Powell. Juanita was survived by two children, Michael Raley (Debbie), and Melanie Phillips (Kevin). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Angela Watson (Robert), Amanda Penrose (Cary), Andrea Powell (Matt). Alissa Carpenter (Travis), Dalton Phillips, Kendall Phillips, John Raley, Kristine Bringle (Ken), and 16 great grandchildren.