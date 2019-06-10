Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for Judy Sebelius Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy Ann (Millen) Sebelius

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Judy Ann Millen Sebelius

December 27, 1940 - June 8, 2019

Judy lost a hard battle with cancer on June 8, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MO December 27, 1940, to Ernest Hall Millen and Morraine Genevieve Wallis Millen Welmers.



She is survived by her daughters, Ann Hale (Kevin) and Carolyn Kirk (Keith), grandchildren: Nicholas, Natalie, Emily and Matthew and her brother, Joel D. Millen.



Judy graduated from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1961 and for many years was a nurse at St. Jude Hospital. She retired from nursing to raise her children. She went back to school at the University of Memphis and got her BA in 1983 and MEd in 1991. She taught at De Neuville Heights School for Girls and St. Agnes Academy until retirement.



Judy was a lifelong Girl Scout volunteer and leader with Tenn-Ark-Miss Girls Scouts. She was an active member and volunteer at Idlewild Presbyterian Church. In recent years, Judy was a member of the Trezevant Manor community.



When Judy was not working or volunteering, she loved spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed fishing, golfing, UT football and watching her grandchildren excel in sports and school. Her passion for travel allowed her the incredible opportunity to visit all 7 continents.



A memorial service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the chapel of Idlewild Presbyterian Church. Afterwards, the family will receive friends and family at Trezevant Manor.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Idlewild Presbyterian Church and Rock Steady https://rocksteadyboxing.org/donate/ Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries