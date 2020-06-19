Celebrating the Life of Judy Ralph

1925-2020



Judy Ralph passed away on June 17, 2020, at St. Francis Memphis. She was 95 years old.



She was born in Lepanto, Arkansas on May 22, 1925.



One of her first jobs was as a switchboard operator with the phone company. This was around 1948. Like many girls in the 1930's and 1940's she learned to sew. She made her clothes and her daughter's clothes. She also made clothing for friends. She taught herself to make window treatments and loved doing upholstery. She would take broken, worn furniture and make it new and beautiful. She later taught upholstery for the Memphis City Schools VO-TECH program.



She loved to paint and participated in several art classes.



She loved to read books. When she completed a book, she would write the date inside the front cover. Several of her books have multiple dates in the front.



She could repair just about anything. She even had her own toolbox and hand tools.



She loved listening to Billy Graham and supported his ministry until her death.



She loved dogs and had several throughout her life. One of them was named Tippy Toes.



She contracted COVID-19 and after 35 days the hospital declared her COVID-free. The virus, though, had ravaged her body beyond recovery.



Judy was preceded in death by George and Nancy Hancock Ensor (parents), Eugene Ensor (brother), Elbert Ensor (brother), Earl Ensor (brother), and Louise Ensor Nance (sister).



She is survived by her daughters, Nora Archer Underwood (Arthur) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Diane Hazlerig Mason of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her sons, Ray Hazlerig (Jan) of Tyler, Texas, and Dale Hazlerig (Joanne) of Nashville, Tennessee.



Visitation with her family will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1:00~2:00 with her service following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home on Whitten Road. 901-382-1000



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store