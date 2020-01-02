Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Judy Reshea Littman Obituary
Judy Reshea Littman, 56, of Cordova, TN passed away January 1, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Shelby.

Judy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bruce Littman; sons, Christopher David Applebee, George Tyler Littman; her mother, Dianne Shelby; and her sister, Lisa Shelby.

Even though Judy was a gardener and florist in lieu of flowers memorials should be sent to the .

A memorial gathering will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 5th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020
