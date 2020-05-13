Or Copy this URL to Share

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Drive, Memphis, TN 38119, MIFA – Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, 910 Vance Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126, and Judy Gunnell Shumann of Quitman, AR, passed from this life on May 9. 2020. She was born on January 16, 1941, in Long Beach, CA. She was the daughter of Tom and Loretta Smith. Judy was an accomplished artist who displayed her artwork in many galleries and exhibits in central Arkansas. Judy was a loving wife, sister, friend, mother, and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her outgoing personality and friendship that she extended to everyone. She lived a full life and was always happiest around her children and grandchildren.Other than her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her first husband, C. Andy Gunnell, and brother, Tommy Smith. She is survived by her husband Bill Shumann, her sons Sean-Thomas, Michael, and Patrick Gunnell and daughter Shannon Addison. She is also survived by her brother Terry Smith, sisters Marie Lipp and Julie Smith, and by stepsons Adam and Hans Shumann, stepdaughter Erika Green and fifteen grandchildren.Services are entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 14th. The funeral service can only be attended by immediate family due to the restrictions of the pandemic.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Drive, Memphis, TN 38119, MIFA – Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, 910 Vance Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

