1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Julia Fay Wall Campbell, 87, was surrounded by family as she peacefully returned to her heavenly home on March 27, 2019, after a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.



Julia was born to the late Frederick Albert and Julia Audella Wall in McComb, Mississippi on August 24, 1931. While in the Youth Ministry at Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Virginia she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and her faith supported her through life's journey. She graduated from Averitt College in Danville, Virginia and went on to get her B.S. in Nursing at the Medical College of Virginia School of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia in 1954. She served briefly as a nurse for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Richmond.



She married her soulmate, Omer Roland Campbell, on December 2, 1954, in Richmond, VA at Grove Avenue Baptist Church. Shortly thereafter they moved to Texas where all five of their children were born. In the 1960s the family moved to East Tennessee and later moved to Memphis in the 1970s.



Julia raised her five children with patience, discipline, and love. While living in Midland, TX she volunteered with the Red Cross teaching infant childcare classes. She sang soprano beautifully in the choir at Fairview Baptist Church, TN and as a soloist. She volunteered as a nursery worker with Bible Study Fellowship in Memphis for several years. A long-time member at Bartlett Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School and worked in the nursery for many years. One of her passions was sending encouraging cards to shut-ins. She was kind, generous and always had a ready smile.



Julia is survived by her daughter Carol Martin and husband Rory of Defuniak Springs, FL and four sons David Campbell of Memphis, Steve Campbell and wife Pam also of Memphis, Keith Campbell of San Martin, CA and Mike Campbell and wife Laura of Manassas, VA. Grandchildren include Charity Miller and husband Jake, Thomas Martin, William Martin, Patrick Martin, Daniel Campbell and wife Rachel, Amber Campbell, Lydia Nowell and husband Stephen, Ryan Campbell and wife Clare, Christina Campbell, Jonathan Campbell, Joey Campbell, Josh Campbell and Michael Campbell. Great grandchildren include Grace Everly Campbell and Melanie Rose Nowell. Julia is also survived by her brother, Doug Peyton and wife Susan of Staunton, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband Roland as well as her parents and sister, Kathleen Rice.



Julia will be buried at the Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Garden, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019. The service will be at 2 PM with a graveside service to follow. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 28, 2019