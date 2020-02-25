|
Reflections of the Life of
Julia Lee Doggett-Woodard
For now, I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me that day; and not to me only, but unto all them that also love His appearing.
II Timothy 4: 6-8
Julia Lee Doggett-Woodard was born in Memphis, Tennessee on August 14, 1931. She was the fourth of five children born to the late Manuel and Alberta Taylor Doggett. Her siblings preceded her in death: Elise Doggett Lyles, John M. Doggett, Vernita B. Doggett, and Thomas Doggett. Special niece Shirlee Anita Finnie also preceded Julia in death.
She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized at Gospel Temple Baptist Church. As a loyal member of Gospel Temple, she supported the church's outreach ministry and served on the Rebecca Missionary Circle and the Mothers' Board.
Julia grew up in a family environment that emphasized education as the key to success. She graduated from Manassas High School in 1949 and matriculated at LeMoyne-Owen College, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. While teaching in the Memphis City Schools Julia received the Master of Education Degree from the University of Memphis. She was a proven teacher-leader in Memphis and West Tennessee. Her leadership was evident through her positions as president of the Memphis Education Association (1984), the Memphis and Shelby County Retired Teachers Association (2003-2004), and the West Tennessee Retired Teachers' Association. Julia received several awards for her contributions in education, including the Rotary Award for Teacher Excellence (1993), the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Memphis City Schools (1986), the Christian Brothers University Award (1986), and the Memphis State University Department of Curriculum and Instruction Education Award (1983).
In addition to her regular classroom duties Julia was a supervising teacher for student teachers at LeMoyne-Owen College, Tennessee State University and the University of Memphis. Her love for the teaching profession prompted her to work in the Memphis City Schools District for thirty-three years before retiring and immediately moving to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1987. There she embarked on another level of education by participating in additional studies in reading trends at the University of Nevada. She continued to give back to the youth of our nation for many years. Julia's leadership ability and involvement continued when she was elected to a three-year term to the Executive Board of the Nevada State Education Association in 1993. This was the second time in the history of Nevada that an African American had held a seat on this board. Also in 1993 the president of the Clark County Classroom Teachers' Association appointed her as chairperson of the newly established Human Relations Committee. Once retiring from teaching in Nevada she returned to Memphis where Memphis City Schools Superintendent Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean appointed her the Retired Teachers' Recruiter. Her primary responsibility was to secure highly qualified and certified teachers to return to the profession in an effort to assist students in becoming proficient in their standardized studies.
Julia Doggett-Woodard became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated while attending LeMoyne-Owen College and served as president of the Beta Tau Chapter. She later was elected to serve as president of the Memphis Graduate Chapter, Beta Epsilon Omega. In addition to these high offices, she was the chapter's membership chairman and served on the Presidents' Council. She reached the coveted Golden Soror status, indicating she was a member of the sorority for fifty or more years. Julia joined the 2020 inaugural class of members who had given 65 years of service to the international organization, designating her as a Pearl Soror.
She was a member of The Top Ladies of Distinction.
Mrs. Doggett-Woodard was active in many civic affairs. As a result of her involvement, she received several recognitions and awards, including one of the Ten Prominent Black Women of Memphis (1984) and the Manassas High School Alumni Award in 1985. Julia was also acknowledged through recognition certificates and proclamations from Tennessee Governors Lamar Alexander (1983) and Ned McWherter (1987), Congressman Harold E. Ford, Sr. (1983), Shelby County Mayor William N. Morris and City Councilpersons Minerva Johnican (1987) and Michael Hooks (1987).
It was evident that Julia Doggett-Woodard distinguished herself among her peers. She was recognized as one who demonstrated loyalty, strength, courage, patience, and devotion in her efforts to administer to the needs of society and to "serve all mankind."
Julia and the late William Woodard, Sr. were married for 29 years until his death on July 19, 1981. To this union, a son and a daughter were born.
On February 18, 2020, Julia Doggett-Woodard departed this life. She leaves a legacy of love to her son: William Woodard, Jr.; daughter: Danita Woodard-Mason; grandchildren: Brandi Briggs (Tony), Anthony Woodard, Alonna Woodard, and Jayden Woodard; great-grandchildren: Talia, Tony, Jr., Torri, and Tandi; nieces: Angela Doggett, Mona Doggett-Wilson (Bruce), Florence Lyle-Grayson, Marji Lyle, and Marianne Lyle; nephews: Cedric Lyle, Bobby Lyle, Oliver Lyle, and Kenneth Lyle; cherished great-niece: Ariana Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Wake:
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Ivy Beyond the Wall Service
(Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated)
6:00 P.M.
Funeral:
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00 A.M.
Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church
1080 North Manassas Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38107
Reverend Charles L. Ewing, Pastor
Interment:
Immediately Following Funeral Service
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 Germantown Parkway
Memphis, Tennessee 38133
Repast will be held at Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church following the interment.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2020