Ms. Julian Jearlean Booker, 59, passed, November 22, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. and funeral Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 a.m both at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial, New Park Cemetery.



She leaves her daughter, Shanta Booker, grandson, Jarvont'e Wortham, granddaughter, Madison Tenner, father, Roosevelt Harris, special friend, Keenan Yates, 24 brothers and sisters, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

