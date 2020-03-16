|
Julian Rosa, 77, of Germantown, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on November 6, 1942, and moved with his family to Miami, Florida, when he was six years old. He was the son of Justinano Rosa and Maria A. Marrero Rosa.
Julian enjoyed a lifelong passion for learning as he became immersed in the English language at a young age. Julian served his country in active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1962 - 1964 before being transferred to the U.S. Naval Reserve. After his military service, Julian pursued studies in philosophy, Spanish literature, language arts, education and psychology at Belhaven College, Jackson, MS. During graduate study, Julian received double Masters' Degrees from the University of West Alabama and Miami Institute of Psychology. Having a heart for children, Julian dedicated over 30 years to the field of Special Education as a teacher and behavior therapist. In 1969, he met and married Janice Porter of Jackson, MS. They were married for over 50 years and had two children and three grandchildren. Julian enjoyed spending time in the outdoors including long walks, fishing, landscaping, and reforestation of his acreage in MS.
Julian is predeceased by his parents and his sister Carmen Luz Weeks. He is survived by his beloved spouse Janice Rosa, Germantown, TN, and children Stephen Jason Rosa, Brandon, MS; Carmen "Carly" Mooney and her spouse John Mooney, Germantown, TN; and grandchildren Mason Drake Rosa, Maxwell Ian Mooney, and Liam Ethan Mooney.
Viewing will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. Burial service for the immediate family will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN, 38125.
Family requests donations to the Special Olympics of Tennessee in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 16, 2020