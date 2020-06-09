Julie Anne Young, age 57, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi, departed this life Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at her home.



Julie was born September 4, 1962, in Memphis, TN, the daughter of Mary Ann Schubert and the late Jerry Wood. She spent thirty plus years as a horticulturist and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved walking her dog, cooking for her family, and keeping the grounds of her church. Her life long passion was to create happiness through her art of gardening so to share with her family and friends.



Ms. Young is survived by two daughters, Kelly Gordon(Mark) of Bartlett, TN, Kimberly Cox(Stephen) of Fisherville, TN; one son, Bobby Young of Oakland, TN; her mother, Mary Ann Schubert(Bill) of Olive Branch, MS; her two sisters, Jana Bove of Atlanta, GA; sister Jeri Ryan of Collierville, TN; one brother, Jeff Wood of Olive Branch, MS; three beautiful grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Unity Church on Walnut Grove Rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store