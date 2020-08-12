Julie Marlene Gobelet Freeland departed this life on August 11, 2020. She died peacefully, at her home with her family, after a brief illness.



Julie was born on April 25, 1953 to Dr. Julian and Christine Gobelet. She graduated from South Side High School in 1971 and attended college at Memphis State University. She was married to the love of her life, Gary Dean Freeland, for over 35 years. They have one son, Garrett Woodson Freeland.



Julie was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Jason Davidson. She is survived by her husband and son, sisters Suzanne Chandler and Jan Baker (Scott), sister in laws Sherry Serkin and Sandy Melton (Johnny) nieces Megan Clampitt, (Will) Christina Newsom, Michelle King (Pete), Kasey King (Kevin) and nephews Randy Freeland (Nicki) and Cody Melton. She has five great nieces and two great nephews who adored her, along with the entire Freeland clan.



Julie was a talented musician, vocalist and songwriter who entertained many friends and family over the years with her music. She was an avid animal lover, especially of her precious cats. Julie held a variety of jobs over her lifetime but in later years cared for the physically and mentally disabled in a home setting and was adored by all her residents. Julie Freeland was a dynamic personality who was loved by all and will be deeply missed.



A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at Malesus United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with visitation at 11:00 AM and service at 12:00 PM. All friends and family are welcome.



Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd, Memphis, TN 38118, (901) 592-5160.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store