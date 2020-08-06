Julio César Varela Romero died in Memphis, TN on July 31, 2020 due to a car accident.



Julio was born in Honduras and moved to Memphis, TN to provide a better life for his family and kids.

Mr. Varela is survived by his wife Jane and his children Julio, César, and Karin.



Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7th with 2:00 p.m. funeral service to follow at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St Elmo Road, Bartlett. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Julio's life.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://gf.me/u/yj7xdh to help the family with funeral cost and other expenses associated with his loss. Thank you to everyone that has helped and supported the family through this loss."



Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation

(901) 685-0723



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store