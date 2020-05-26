Julius Conrad Fleck was born on October 26, 1923, in Birmingham, Alabama. He passed peacefully into the presence of God on May 23, 2020, in Memphis, TN.
He was especially proud of his service in the United States Army during World War II from January 1943 to December 1945. He served as a Military Policeman in North Africa, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with a Bronze Star.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Beverly Cole Fleck, parents, Clarence G. Fleck, Sr. and Annie Mabel Williams Fleck, as well as his brother, James R. Fleck.
He is survived by his children, Gary C. Fleck (Dixie) and Barbara F. Patton, brother Clarence G. ""Buddy"" Fleck, Jr. (Kitty), grandchildren Laura Hankins (Terry), Amy Carson, April Shiflett (Joey), Andy Patton (Elizabeth), Jennifer Walker (Allen), great-grandchildren Colton Carson, Olivia Carson, Avery Shiflett, Zoie Shiflett, Heidi Patton, Jack Walker, and Annie Mabel Walker. He is also survived by his special loving friend, Mary Katherine Alquist. She filled the last years of his life with much laughter, companionship, and camaraderie that was a true blessing to him and our family.
He was employed by Gates Rubber Company for 40 years as a field engineer selling industrial belts and hoses. He excelled at this as he was a natural-born salesman with only the highest of ethics and honesty. His outgoing, witty personality garnered him a host of friends over the years, many of whom were his customers.
He was a uniquely talented handyman who enjoyed home maintenance and repairs, even building a luxurious workshop himself in his backyard that could have served as a guest house. Other favorite pastimes included spending many vacations at the beach with his family. He particularly enjoyed surf fishing but any lake or pond would fulfill his love for fishing.
He was a member of First Evangelical Church. His love of God and faith in the return of Jesus Christ was central to his life. He modeled that behavior and belief to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family looked up to him and respected him as a perfect example of a husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sorely missed, but his family takes solace in the long, wonderful life he lead, and that he is finally reunited with Beverly, the love of his life, in Heaven.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 Thursday, May 28th at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery located at 5485 Hackscross Road. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Evangelical Church or the charity of the donor's choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. He was treated with the utmost care and respect making his final days the best they could be. We are eternally grateful for that.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 26, 2020.