Julius Jerome Boyd, of Cordova, TN, passed away on March 3, 2019, at the age of 85.



Jerome was a graduate of Waynesville Township High School class of 51. After graduation, he attended NC State and after two years was drafted into the United States Army, where he served two years. Jerome returned back to NC State and graduated with his bachelor's degree. While in school he started working for the USDA where he retired after more than 40 years as Deputy Director in the Cotton Division.



Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Anne B Boyd, his children; Julius Jerome Boyd Jr. (Tammy), George David Boyd (Cathy), Nancy Boyd Fields (Michael), and five grandchildren; Grace Anne Boyd, Allison Boyd Walker (Will), Jordan Boyd, Bethany Fields, and David Boyd Jr. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, many friends, and beloved beagles.



The family will be having private services. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to in memory of Jerome. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2019