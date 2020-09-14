Mr., 98, of Memphis, TN died Sunday September 13, 2020 at his residence.He was preceded in death by his parents John Jasper "JJ" and Salis Danner Graham, his first wife; Lee Oliger Graham in 1981 and upon her death he later her married Corrine who preceded him in death in 2013.Mr. Graham was a World War II Navy Veteran. He rose to the rank of Master Chief E-9. In the navy he was in Aviation ordnance. After the war he returned to Memphis and was an instructor at Millington Naval Air Base. Mr. Graham served active duty for 10 plus years, the enlisted in the Naval Reserves where he served until his retirement. He served the City of Memphis as a Fireman for two years before retiring from the United States Post Office with twenty plus years of service. Mr. Grawas a member of the Lions Club. A member of Germantown Church of Christ for many years.Mr. Graham is survived by his son Gerald N. "Jerry" Graham and his wife Lynne, one Granddaughter Cristy Procell and her husband Brandon, three great grandchildren, Jordan, Grace, and Ruby Kate Procell. Stepdaughter Beth Fuller and her husband Terry.