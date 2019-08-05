|
June Anita Hein, age 88, of The Village at Primacy Place, Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of South Elgin, Illinois, was called to heaven on August 3, 2019.
The only child of Walter and Katherine Guske, she was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 5, 1930. There, she attended Immanuel Lutheran School during her elementary and high school years. She attended Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Illinois and briefly taught children at St. Paul Lutheran School in Grafton, Wisconsin. June met seminary student Harold A. Hein during her college years, and they were married on August 24, 1952. Rev. Hein served as a missionary in Nigeria, West Africa, where he and June lived for about twelve years. In 1965, after their return to the United States, Rev. Hein accepted a call to serve as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Ft. Worth, Texas. There, as a pastor's wife, June served the Lord in various ways: singing in the choir, leading ladies' Bible Studies, and teaching Sunday School, VBS, and confirmation classes. Years later, after Rev. Hein's retirement, they moved to South Elgin, Illinois and became members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Elgin.
June is survived by three daughters: Karen (Alan) Teal of Germantown, TN, Deborah (Michael) Masoncup of St. Charles, IL, and Christel Hein of Mendocino, CA; three grandchildren: Bethany (Ryan) Williams, Meredith (Ryan) Piec, and David Masoncup; five great-grandchildren: Harold, Samuel, and Elena Piec, and Reese and Rylee Williams; two sisters-in-law: Irma (Harold) Brockberg and Arlene Flesch; and many nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Katherine Guske, and her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Rev. Harold A. Hein.
A visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will be at Garfield Cemetery in La Fox, Il. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 5, 2019