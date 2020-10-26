Mrs. June Hester, 90, passed away peacefully at 1:20 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen "Bill" Hester Sr; her oldest son, William Allen Hester Jr. and her youngest son, John Chapman Hester. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Hester Jacquez, of Memphis, TN. and her son and daughter-in-law, Howard and Laura Hester of Bartlett, TN. and her older brother, William Earl "Bill" Strickland, of Oxford, MS. Mrs. Hester leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was very close.



Mrs. Hester was the youngest of 7 children born to Luther and Mary Lindsey Strickland. Her oldest sister, Mrs. Flocence Murphy, of Memphis, lived to be 107 years of age. Her remaining sibling, Bill, is 95 years of age. Mrs. Hester graduated from Memphis Technical High School and soon marries her husband, Bill. They were married for 53 years. She was a homemaker and built her life around her children, her family and friends. She was well known in the Oakhaven neighborhood, where she moved with her family in the summer of 1958. She was active in the PTA at Oakhaven and in the lives of her children. Her home was always open to her children's friends and she probably fed more other people's children than any other Mother in the neighborhood. Every Christmas eve for many years, her open house started early and ran to late in the evening. She always made the holidays special for her children and family. There are many happy memories of holidays at her parent's home with her large, boisterous family. Family vacations were very important to her and she made sure her children had many of those. They spent many summer vacations in the Smoky Mountains, where they really camped. She and Bill took their children across the country twice to visit her nephew, Ben Chapman, and his family in southern California. She made many personal sacrifices for her children to see they got everything they needed, and she did not once complain or act like it was a burden. Mrs. Hester learned unconditional love from her parents and showed the same to her family and friends all her life. She truly enjoyed the Smoky Mountains and made numerous trips there with her children and her dear friend of many years, Mrs. Peggy Duffy. Mr. Hester and her dear friend, Barbara Harder enjoyed many years of close friendships and their daughters, Diana and Paula, took dancing lessons together for many years. Many of her children's friends were close to her and loved her like family. Her grandchildren called her "Mammy", even though before the birth of her first grandchild, she stated she wanted to be called "Grandmother". She was affectionally known as "Mammy" for the last 40 years of her precious life. At the moment of her death, when she took her last breath, all her wrinkles disappeared, and her face was glowing. This happened when she entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, when she gained her angel wings. Our family wishes to thank you all who loved and cherished her, as we did. To you, Mrs. June Hester, "Well done….

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store