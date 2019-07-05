Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for June Garfinkel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? June Love Garfinkel

June Love Garfinkel, 94, peacefully passed away July 1, 2019, at home. Mrs. Garfinkel was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee and most recently resided at the Village at Germantown. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Jerald Garfinkel, her brother, Robert Shanklin Love, Jr, and her parents Hazel and Robert Shanklin Love, Sr.



Mrs. Garfinkel is survived by her niece, Virginia Love Nitsch (Bill) of Lewes, DE, her nephew, Robert Shanklin Love, III of Johns Island, SC, her niece and nephews, Gale Gordon and Howard Gordon of Memphis, TN, and Harold Sanditen of London, UK; her great-niece, Margaret Allison Joyce (Charlie) and 3 great-great nieces, Virginia Anne Joyce, Julia Marianne Joyce, and Genevieve Mae Joyce of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by many friends, especially her dear school chums," The Snowden Girls".



Mrs. Garfinkel graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She was employed in the medical field for approximately 15 years and worked as a court reporter before marriage and several years after. She enjoyed golf and tennis at Ridgeway Country Club for many years and played in the 9-hole and 18-hole interclubs. Junie, as she was affectionately called by her close family and friends, had a sweet, gracious soul. She was devoted to Germantown Presbyterian Church, her place of worship for many years.



Mrs. Garfinkel's family will be eternally grateful for the loving care given to her by the Village at Germantown assisted living staff. They also express their heartfelt thanks to the very fine group of women,"Junie's Angels", who were her personal caregivers at the Village at Germantown.



A gathering will be Wednesday, July 10, at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Ave from noon until funeral service beginning at 2 pm. Interment at Temple Israel Cemetery will follow at 3:30 pm.



Memorials may be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the . Published in The Daily Memphian on July 5, 2019