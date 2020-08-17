June Ubel

1938 – 2020

, age 82, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of Jack E. Ubel, departed this life Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.June was born January 13, 1938 in Reyno, Arkansas, the daughter of the late James Asa Bradshaw and Mona Marie McGuire. She was a 1956 graduate Rector High School in Rector, Arkansas and was married March 17, 1957 to Jack E. Ubel. June was a longtime resident of the Raleigh-Memphis area before moving to Eads in 1996. She was a Christian and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville. She loved the Lord and told people about Him every chance she had. She also enjoyed playing the piano, singing in church, sewing and entertaining her family and friends.Mrs. Ubel is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack E. Ubel of Eads, TN; two daughters, Kelly Lynn Harrell of Oakland, TN and Kimberly Marie Ponder (Dwayne) of Southaven, MS; her son, John Keith Ubel (Elaine) of Ripley, TN; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dwayne Ponder, Drew Harrell, Daren Harrell, Hunter Porter, Joel DelaRosa and Trey Ramsey.