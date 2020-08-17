June Ubel
1938 – 2020June Bradshaw Ubel
, age 82, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of Jack E. Ubel, departed this life Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.
June was born January 13, 1938 in Reyno, Arkansas, the daughter of the late James Asa Bradshaw and Mona Marie McGuire. She was a 1956 graduate Rector High School in Rector, Arkansas and was married March 17, 1957 to Jack E. Ubel. June was a longtime resident of the Raleigh-Memphis area before moving to Eads in 1996. She was a Christian and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville. She loved the Lord and told people about Him every chance she had. She also enjoyed playing the piano, singing in church, sewing and entertaining her family and friends.
Mrs. Ubel is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack E. Ubel of Eads, TN; two daughters, Kelly Lynn Harrell of Oakland, TN and Kimberly Marie Ponder (Dwayne) of Southaven, MS; her son, John Keith Ubel (Elaine) of Ripley, TN; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Funeral Services for Mrs. Ubel will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Ubel will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dwayne Ponder, Drew Harrell, Daren Harrell, Hunter Porter, Joel DelaRosa and Trey Ramsey.The family requests that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5300 Highway 194, Rossville, TN 38066 or Susan B. Komen (Breast Cancer Awareness), 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.