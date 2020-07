Or Copy this URL to Share

Kaleb Ashmore, infant, passed, July 2, 2020, in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services, 2 p.m. at New Park Cemetery.



He leaves his mother, Shanetha Wells, father, Kadeem Ashmore, sister, Kennedi Wells, grandfathers, Robert Ashmore, Glenn Deberry, grandmother, Pearlie Williams, other relatives, and friends.

