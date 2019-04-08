|
Karen Byars Caspersen, 66, passed away in Memphis, TN on April 5, 2019.
She had been employed by Methodist Health System for 47 years and was a graduate of the University of Memphis. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 39 years, Danny L. Caspersen, a daughter Kimberly (Zachary)Walker of Bartlett and son, Christopher (Layla) Caspersen, a sister LeAnn Howerton and brother, Don Byars. Mrs. Caspersen was blessed with 2 granddaughters, Samantha Walker and Layla Caspersen. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation with her family will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 5:00 - 7:00 pm with her funeral service on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington, TN, 901-872-3375.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2019
