Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
River Oaks Reformed Presbyterian Church
1665 South Germantown Road
Germantown, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen (Anderson) Hoffman


1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Karen (Anderson) Hoffman Obituary
Karen Anderson Hoffman, 63, retired hygienist, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 6th, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with breast cancer.

Karen was born on August 21, 1956, to Dr. Lyman Carl Anderson and Maxine Bradley Anderson in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal School and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene. Karen later met and married her husband of 35 years, Raymond John Hoffman, Jr.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by their three girls, Laura, Carly, and Rachel, and brothers Lyman, John and Paul.

Karen's greatest passions were trips to the horse barn to ride her horse Max, family trips to Destin, and working in the yard. She also loved spending time with her "perfect" grandkids; Jack and Charlotte.

Karen's visitation was held on Sunday, March 8th from 5-7 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral service for Karen will be held on Monday, March 9th at 10:00 am at River Oaks Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1665 South Germantown Road in Germantown, followed by a private burial at Memorial Park.

The family requests contributions in Karen's memory be made to River Oaks Reformed Presbyterian
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -