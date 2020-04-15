Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lynn (Johnson) Bateman

Send Flowers
Karen Lynn (Johnson) Bateman Obituary
Karen Lynn Johnson Bateman, 56, passed away April 12, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, John Batema; children, Drew Johnson (Hollis), Katie Eldridge (David), Dr. Shelby Johnson (Dr. Sari Cater), and Evan Johnson; mother, Charlene Keller; brother, Chris Keller; and grandchildren, Alexander and Audrey Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Keller.

Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, a private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 17th at Kuykendall Cemetery in Leslie, AR.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date to include extended family and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -