Karen Lynn Johnson Bateman, 56, passed away April 12, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, John Batema; children, Drew Johnson (Hollis), Katie Eldridge (David), Dr. Shelby Johnson (Dr. Sari Cater), and Evan Johnson; mother, Charlene Keller; brother, Chris Keller; and grandchildren, Alexander and Audrey Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Keller.
Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, a private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 17th at Kuykendall Cemetery in Leslie, AR.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date to include extended family and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2020