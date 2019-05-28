Karl McLemore Steelman, age 66, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. Karl was born September 22, 1952 in Harris County, TX.



She was retired from Crye-Leike Commercial Realtors, and was an avid reader. Karl biggest love was spending time with her grandchildren.



Mrs. Steelman was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughters Tina Steelman Duckels (Chris), Gina Little (Brian), her grandchildren; David Dakota Ellis, Layla Grace Little , Callie Madison Duckels, her sisters by heart, Debbie Morgan, and Nancy "Gay" Bishop.



The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time at 2:00pm, on Friday, May 31, 2019, with a reception to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.



The family requests any memorials be sent to the .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Steelman family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 28, 2019