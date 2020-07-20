Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Doug Kearney,Sr and her brother Johnny Day.



She is survived by her three children, Rick (Kathy) Kearney of Raleigh, NC, Kathy Kearney of Memphis,TN, and Doug (Jana) Kearney of Collierville, TN; five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.



Katherine was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the entire staff of St Joseph House at Ave Maria and Crossroads Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ave Maria Home



