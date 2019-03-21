Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Crunk McCulloch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Crunk McCulloch

Kathleen Crunk McCulloch, 88, passed away on March 18, 2019, in Martinez, GA. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day-Saints.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Maude Thornton and husband of 51 years, Dan Crunk, Sr and husband of 9 years, Cecil McCulloch and son, William Claude Crunk (affectionately called Billy).



Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughter, Sandra (Fred) Jenkins of Augusta, GA and Dan (Patricia) Crunk, Jr of Martinez, GA and one sister, Mimi Branson of Collierville, TN. Mrs. McCulloch has been blessed with 16 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.



Visitation with her family will be on Sunday, March 24, 2019. 1:00-3:00 PM with her service following at 3:00 PM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Whitten Road. Interment will be at Forest Hill Funeral Cemetery and Memorial Park, East. 901-382-1000.