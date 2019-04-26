Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Yancey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen "Kay" Yancey

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kathleen "Kay" Yancey, age 92, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1927, in Schlater, MS to the late Andrew J. Davis Jr. and Katie Mae Davis.



Kay was a proud and devoted military wife who enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed road trips and attending her late husband's military reunions where she donated her cross-stitched artwork to the squadron's raffles.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Andrew W. Yancey Sr., who passed away 19 days prior. Her sisters, Martha Mae Russell, and Betty Jean Shute.



Kay is survived by her children, Andy (Sandra), Elizabeth (Steve), Andrea, David (Carla), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and her faithful pet Shadow.



A gathering of friends and family for Kay will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Yancey family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 26, 2019