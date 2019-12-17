|
|
|
Kathryn E. McLemore, 95, of Bartlett, TN passed away December 15th, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. McLemore, Jr. and her son, Thomas E. McLemore, III.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Betty Carter (Donald), Liz Carroll (Kim); her granddaughter, Morgan Carter; her sister, Billie Ruth Vinson; and a host of many other family and friends.
Kathryn always loved the Memphis Union Mission. The family asks that memorials may be made to the Memphis Union Mission in her honor.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 17, 2019