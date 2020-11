Kathryn Glenn Chapman of Bartlett, Tennessee

September 20, 1927 - November 7, 2020



Kathryn Elizabeth Glenn Chapman passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Bartlett, TN.



Kathryn leaves Elmer B. (Moe) Chapman, her husband of 73 years. She also leaves her daughter, Glenda (Bernie) of Bartlett, TN, sons, Glen (Pam) of Cordova, TN, and Greg (Sherry) of Arlington, TN. She was "Mammaw" to her grandchildren, Allyn Kathryn Chapman and Samuel Benjamin Chapman both of Memphis, TN, and Craig Sharpe of Cordova, TN.



Kathryn was a 1946 graduate of Southside High School. She was a homemaker and once a very fine seamstress. She enjoyed traveling with her family on cruises and vacations on the beach.



Graveside will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020, at Forest Hill - East Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 901-382-1000

