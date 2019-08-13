|
Kathy Diane East passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, at her son's home in Memphis, TN. Though she was only sixty-one years old, she had accomplished so much in a lifetime yet had many dreams left to fulfill. A two-time cancer survivor – known as his "miracle patient" to her incredible oncologist Joseph Santoso – she lost her courageous battle the third time. However, let the record show that Kathy was a fighter.
Kathy is survived by her children, Glenda Pannell, Blake Graves and his partner Thomas and their dog Maddie, Katie East, Randi Stocking and her husband Sean and Kelsi East; her brothers, Ricky Pannell and his wife Gina, Darin Pannell and his wife Sherry and Steve Pannell and his partner Karen and her father, James Pannell. Kathy met her mother Betty and brother Randy in heaven on Sunday. She is also survived by four nephews, two nieces, one grand-nephew and one grand-niece among a number of close friends from the "Millington Crew" to those she "ran with" in the old days, and the countless that considered here to be a second mother of their own.
A great sense of humor coupled with her altruistic personality, Kathy was the person everyone wanted to be around. She loved music, especially anything classic rock, and shared memorable experiences attending concerts over the years – especially the ones when she snuck out to in her teenage years. She was a self-proclaimed "rebel" and "black sheep," she was the voice for those who felt they did not have one. Kathy believed in fairness, that no one is better than the next guy. She was/is beautiful inside and out.
Kathy has said that her single greatest legacy and accomplishment in life are her five children. She always put her kids first and would be their first line of defense, though lovingly stern when needed. She called them her "heart." When raising them at home, Kathy would work hard and long days to provide for her family, yet she never neglected to show affection. Kathy raised her children to be independent, respectful and hard-working, but also taught them to have a good time, love what you do and always be humble and kind.
We, as a family, would like to express our sincerest gratitude for all your support you have given during this time. We are so very grateful to the wonderful Crossroads Hospice staff for their warmth and compassion. Sarah and Debra were a Godsend.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue in Memphis, TN. Kathy's visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN. Graveside service will take place immediately after the funeral at Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Road in Memphis, TN.
If you wish to send flowers, please send them to Family Funeral Care. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers; please make a donation to your favorite organization.
The family welcomes anyone to share his or her experiences with Kathy to keep the memories alive.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the East family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 13, 2019