|
|
|
Kathy Lee Mote, age 54, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed watching cooking shows and being with family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Heyward and Ginger Harrington. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Thomas "Tommy" Mote Sr., Her son, Thomas "Tommy" Mote Jr., her grandson, Mason Mote, Her sisters, Cindy Rosales (Victor) and Tracy Hopkins, her brother, Larry Harrington Sr. (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Mote family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More