Kathy England Thompson Hunt died July 3, 2020, at her home in Memphis.
A native of Decaturville, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Judge James Lawson, and Nell Tinker England.
She leaves behind her husband, Wilson Hunt, III of Memphis, her daughter Kristy McCormic (Josh), granddaughter Abigail Hooton (Hunter) and great-grandson Bently Lawson all of Fayette County, TN. Kathy leaves one brother, Jim England (Jeanine) of Decaturville, TN, nephews Jay England (Alicia) of Decaturville and Paul Allen England (Christy) of Parsons, TN, and nieces Samantha Thompson of Silver Spring, MD and Jennifer Hovermale (Kyle) of Asheville, NC.
Kathy graduated from Riverside High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Lambuth University in Jackson. She then received her Nuclear Medicine Technology Certificate from Vanderbilt University in 1976 and later her master's degree in Leadership from the University of Memphis.
Kathy spent her entire career with Baptist Memorial Hospital and later Baptist College of Health Sciences. At the college, she was Professor and Chair for Nuclear Medicine. She also served two terms as Interim Dean of the Allied Healthcare Division of the College. In 2010 and 2011 she was President of the Technologist Section of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.
She was a parishioner of The Church of the Holy Communion (Episcopal) in Memphis. Some of her favorite pastimes were walking and hiking with the Hunts' Labradors, watching SEC sports, and spending time with her family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at The Church of the Holy Communion, Monday, July 13th at 3 pm, which will also be live-streamed via the church web site @ www.holycommunion.org
Afterwards the family will receive friends at an outdoor reception, open to all, at 19635 Highway 196, Arlington, TN.
Memorials may be made to The Kathy Hunt Nuclear Medicine Scholarship at Baptist College of Health Sciences; the Baptist Healthcare Foundation (for Lung Cancer Research), Calvary Episcopal Church, or Church of the Holy Communion.