Katrina Stanford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katrina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katrina Stanford, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation, Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral 1 p.m., at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Joe Ford Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved