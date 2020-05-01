Katrina Stanford, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Memphis, TN.
Visitation, Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral 1 p.m., at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Joe Ford Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 1, 2020.